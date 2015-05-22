MONACO May 22 Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he would be willing to act as a go-between and provide manufacturer-built cars to smaller teams at a fixed price if the rules are changed to allow it.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's showcase Monaco Grand Prix, the 84-year-old Briton said Formula One was effectively a two-tier championship already with big budget manufacturer teams and struggling privately-owned ones.

"You make all the chassis the same and we do a deal with one of the engine suppliers. It should work," Ecclestone told reporters.

"We'll supply two chassis complete by the first of January for $15 million. We'll pay. If it costs more we have to pay more, if it's less that's good for us.

"And they have to race. The lowest team gets $50 million anyway, so they would have two cars, plus $35 million."

The controversial comments are unlikely to be welcomed by smaller teams, most of whom have been resolutely opposed to any moves to allow big teams like Ferrari, McLaren or Mercedes to provide cars to others.

Under Formula One rules, chassis must be built by constructors who can enter only two cars. Other parts, such as engines and gearboxes, can be bought in.

The subject of so-called 'customer cars' was reportedly discussed by the sport's Strategy Group, which includes the top six teams, last week.

Smaller teams such as Sauber, Lotus and Force India have called for a greater share of revenues, and costs cuts, to ensure their financial survival and let them compete on a more level playing field.

Ecclestone said customer cars would also allow teams to sign drivers on the basis of talent rather than money.

"I want these teams to go racing for $70 million," he said. "Most of that money they already get from us.

"If that happens, instead of having to run around and find a driver who has money, they could look for a talented driver and put him in the car. You would then get a lot more new drivers with a lot more talent."

Ecclestone also responded to suggestions the Strategy Group was not fit for purpose by saying Formula One needed firmer leadership.

"We should stop mucking about, asking opinions. The problem is we're too democratic," he said. "We should say 'These are the rules of the championship, if you want to be in it, great, if you don't, we understand." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)