UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
PARIS, March 12 There are small signs of encouragement in Michael Schumacher's condition but the former Formula 1 star still faces a long fight to recover after suffering brain damage in a skiing accident, his agent said on Wednesday.
"We are and remain confident that Michael will pull through and will wake up," his agent and spokeswoman Sabine Kehm said in a written statement.
"There sometimes are small, encouraging signs, but we also know that this is the time to be very patient," she added. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.