June 16 Twitter reaction on Monday to the news that seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is no longer in a coma.

The German, the most successful driver of all time, has had several operations since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December.

Ferrari's double world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain:

"Good start of the week with the news of Michael! So happy this is going in the good direction."

McLaren driver and 2009 world champion Jenson Button of Britain:

"Great to hear some positive news about Michael's condition."

Four-times world constructors' champions Red Bull Racing:

"Positive news that Michael is not in a coma any more. Everyone in The Team is thinking of you."

Force India driver and fellow German Nico Hulkenberg:

"Great to hear about Michael - that its moving in the right direction! Really good & happy to hear that."

McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark:

"Really good to hear about Michael's progress."

Marussia driver Max Chilton of Britain:

"Overjoyed for Michael. Long road ahead but positive news."

World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine:

"It is such good news that Michael Schumacher is making major progress in his recovery. Michael keep on fighting."

NBA forward Pau Gasol of Spain:

"Very glad to hear the news about Michael Schumacher! Keep strong #Schumi, I wish you all the best in your recovery!" (Compiled by Tim Collings, edited by Tony Jimenez)