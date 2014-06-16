June 16 Twitter reaction on Monday to the news that seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is no longer in a coma.
The German, the most successful driver of all time, has had several operations since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December.
Ferrari's double world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain:
"Good start of the week with the news of Michael! So happy this is going in the good direction."
McLaren driver and 2009 world champion Jenson Button of Britain:
"Great to hear some positive news about Michael's condition."
Four-times world constructors' champions Red Bull Racing:
"Positive news that Michael is not in a coma any more. Everyone in The Team is thinking of you."
Force India driver and fellow German Nico Hulkenberg:
"Great to hear about Michael - that its moving in the right direction! Really good & happy to hear that."
McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark:
"Really good to hear about Michael's progress."
Marussia driver Max Chilton of Britain:
"Overjoyed for Michael. Long road ahead but positive news."
World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine:
"It is such good news that Michael Schumacher is making major progress in his recovery. Michael keep on fighting."
NBA forward Pau Gasol of Spain:
"Very glad to hear the news about Michael Schumacher! Keep strong #Schumi, I wish you all the best in your recovery!" (Compiled by Tim Collings, edited by Tony Jimenez)