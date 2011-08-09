* Q2 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.09

* Q2 sales $34.6 mln vs est $37.1 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $31.5-$32.5 mln vs est $45.5 mln

* Sees Q3 adjusted net loss of about $4 mln

* Shares plunge 57 pct

Aug 9 Mobile billing and data solutions firm Motricity Inc posted quarterly results that missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower sales at its North American carrier business, and forecast third-quarter sales below analysts' expectations due to lower-than-expected revenue from the region.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based were down 57 percent at $1.95 in extended trading. They closed at $4.55 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

The company, which enables wireless carriers to deliver mobile data services to their subscribers, expects third-quarter revenue of $31.5-$32.5 million, lower than analysts' expectations of $45.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an adjusted basis, it sees a loss of $4 million.

"Outlook for the third quarter has been impacted by new competitive dynamics in the international markets, continuing lower levels of North American carrier professional services work and lower managed services revenue," the company said.

The company competes with Amdocs Ltd , Comverse Technology and Convergys Corp .

Net loss for the April-June quarter was $4.3 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11.6 million, or $1.95 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents a share.

Sales rose 14 percent to $34.6 million.

Analysts, on average, expected an adjusted profit of 9 cents a share on sales of $37.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)