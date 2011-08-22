(Follows alerts)
* Names COO as interim CEO
* Says looking for new CEO
* Shares up 6 pct
Aug 22 Motricity Inc Chief Executive
Ryan Wuerch stepped down from his post, weeks after the mobile
billing firm forecast a dismal third quarter, on weak U.S. sales
and competitive pressures abroad.
Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company rose 6
percent to $2.60 in early morning trade.
Wuerch, who has been with Motricity for over a decade and
CEO for little more than a year, will receive $450,000 as
severance payment.
The company named its chief operating officer Jim Smith as
interim CEO and has engaged Korn/Ferry International to
conduct a search for a permanent CEO.
While reporting second-quarter results on April 9, Motricity
said it is looking to replace its chief financial officer Allyn
Hebner and was planning a transition for Wuerch, but did not
disclosed details.
Nearly two-thirds of the company's market value was wiped
off after the results on Aug. 9 , but have
recovered a third of it since then.
Motricity will consider Smith and external candidates for
the CEO position, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)