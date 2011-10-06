(Adds details, background)

LONDON Oct 6 Mouchel said it had uncovered a costly actuarial error, warned the tough economic environment meant it would have to set aside extra cash to cover risks to its contracts and said its chief executive had quit.

The infrastructure and maintenance firm said a one-off gain, which it had previously predicted would help offset contract cancellations, would be smaller than hoped.

"The group was very recently informed that, as a result of an actuarial error, the one-off gain will be 4.3 million pounds ($6.6 million) lower than previously expected which has an immediate and corresponding impact on the profits the group will report for the year," Mouchel said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which earlier this year rejected takeover offers from two rivals, also said its new Finance Director Rod Harris had reviewed risks to the company's contracts as a result of the challenging business environment and would increase provisions as a result.

It will set aside a "similar amount" to the 4.3 million pound reduction in the one-off gain, the company said.

Mouchel, which builds and maintains infrastructure such as roads, railways and schools, said chief executive Richard Cuthbert had tendered his resignation with immediate effect and that he would work with the group for a short period to ensure an orderly handover. Bo Lerenius will become executive Chairman until a new Chief Executive has been appointed.

