* Begins talks with lending banks regarding covenant breaches

* Name Grant Rumbles as new CEO

* Bo lerenius to step down as chairman

* Defers intended publication date of FY report and accounts (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 13 British infrastructure and maintenance group Mouchel said it was in talks with its lending banks regarding expected covenant breaches caused by a profit warning last week and named Grant Rumbles as its new Chief Executive.

"The board is encouraged that the banks have been supportive and the discussions continue to be constructive with the objective of providing Mouchel with a stable funding structure," a company statement read, adding that the banks had asked KPMG to provide a report to help the process.

Richard Cuthbert had quit as chief executive of the beleaguered firm a week ago after it revealed a statistical error and mounting risks to contracts would slice about 60 percent off this year's profits, halving its shares on the day.

In early 2010, Mouchel rejected a 330 million pound ($520 million) cash and shares offer from VT Group, and this year fended off takeover bids from Costain and Interserve valuing it at around 120 million pounds.

Shares in the group, which analysts now expect to post full-year pre-tax profit of around 5 million pounds, were trading down 7.7 percent at 12 pence at 0728 GMT, valuing Mouchel at 16.5 million pounds.

As well as appointing former Serco Group Chief Operating Officer Rumbles as CEO, Mouchel said Chairman Bo Lerenius had resigned and its non-executive director David Sugden would step in as interim chairman.

Mouchel, which builds and maintains infrastructure such as roads, railways and schools, said it would defer the intended publication date of its report and full-year accounts to Nov. 30. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Matt Scuffham)