LONDON Oct 16 Crisis-hit British infrastructure
and maintenance group Mouchel said on Sunday interim
chairman David Sugden had resigned only three days after being
appointed.
Mouchel, which said last week it expected to breach its loan
agreements following a profit warning, did not give a reason for
Sugden's departure, but said its lending banks were supportive
of the board and its executive team.
Michael Lyons, senior independent director, would chair the
board until a new chairman was found, it added.
"His (Sugden's) resignation follows further discussions with
the board and other key parties about the best way to secure
Mouchel's future," the company said.
"The lending banks have informed the board that they are
fully supportive of the board and its executive team which
believes that Mouchel has strong and valuable businesses which
need to be supported by a stable, long-term financial
structure," it added.
Chief executive Richard Cuthbert quit earlier this month
after Mouchel said a statistical error and mounting risks to
contracts would slash about 60 percent off this year's profits.
Former Serco chief operating officer Greg Rumbles
was named as his replacement a week later, and on the same day
chairman Bo Lerenius said he was stepping down.
