* Balance sheet restructuring to be announced before July 31

* Increasing cost reduction target from 18 mln to 21 mln stg

* Contracts worth 45 mln stg won since Jan 31 half year (Adds details)

LONDON, June 11 Mouchel said it was still reviewing its restructuring options, which includes a possible equity fundraising, as the British infrastructure firm looks to rebound from a turbulent few years that have battered the business.

The group, whose value has dramatically reduced after a 2011 dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline, said on Monday it was on course to announce a balance sheet restructuring prior to its year end on July 31.

Mouchel, which helps build and maintain motorways, roads and schools for local authorities, said in March that a significant dilutive equity fundraising was one of the options being considered. It said all of the options being reviewed would result in only limited value for existing shareholders.

"Although the environment remains challenging, the actions we are taking will create a platform for long term growth for Mouchel," Mouchel Chief Executive Grant Rumbles said.

"The final piece to setting this platform for securing the long term future of the business is to complete the restructure of the balance sheet and we remain on track to announce this."

The group increased its cost saving target to 21 million from 18 million pounds ($27.75 million) and said that its underlying business had performed well despite the company's recent problems.

Mouchel said it had won 165 million pounds of work in its current fiscal year, meaning an increase of 45 million pounds since its half year at Jan 31.

Shares in Mouchel, which rejected a 330 million pounds takeover bid from VT Group in 2010 and further bids from Costain and Interserve last year, closed at 5.8 pence on Friday valuing the business at around 6.6 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6486 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)