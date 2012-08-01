(Corrects paragraph 4 to say special dividend was 1 pence per
share, not 1.1 pence)
Aug 1 Mouchel Group Plc said it agreed
to a restructuring that will give its lenders a majority
interest in the British infrastructure firm and delist the
company to avert an impending debt default.
The restructuring -- supported by Royal Bank of Scotland,
Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays -- will result in the lenders
releasing 87 million pounds of Mouchel's existing debt for a
majority stake in the company.
After the debt-for-equity swap, Mouchel will be left with 60
million pounds of outstanding debt.
To ensure that existing shareholders are not completely
wiped out, the company will offer a special dividend of 1 pence
per ordinary share, contingent on the completion of the
restructuring.
Following the special dividend, the ordinary shares will be
repurchased by the company for no further payment. Mouchel
shares closed at 2.2 pence per share on Tuesday.
"In reaching this agreement with our lenders, we have sought
to ensure that our shareholders have the opportunity to recover
some value from their investment," Mouchel Chairman David
Shearer.
Mouchel said the restructuring was the only viable way to
safeguard contracts and jobs.
The group, whose value has dramatically reduced after a 2011
dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed
takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline, said it
would default on its loans at the end of this month unless its
existing borrowing were restructured.
The company's shares were down 16 percent at 1.77 pence on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
