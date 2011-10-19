* Mouchel to use proceeds from sale to repay some of its debts

LONDON, Oct 19 Crisis-hit British infrastructure and maintenance group Mouchel will sell its rail business and associated assets to Australia's Sinclair Knight Merz (SKM) for 3.4 million pounds ($5.3 million) in cash to help repay its debts.

Shares in Mouchel have slumped 90 percent since March as its public sector clients slash budgets and the company is now grappling with a management vacuum after losing its chief executive, chairman and interim chairman so far this month.

Mouchel, whose board rejected three takeover offers since early 2010, said last week it was likely to breach loan agreements having warned on Oct. 6 that contract blunders would help slice about 60 percent off anticipated profits.

Mouchel said on Monday that under the terms of the sale it hoped to claw back an additional 2.5 million pounds in cash having retained certain assets of the business such as money owed by debtors and contracts where work is already underway.

It said SKM, an Australia-based, staff-owned building engineer, would help it collect those outstanding bills in return for a 5 percent administration fee.

The transaction is due to be completed on 31 October 2011.

Analysts said the company needed to do a lot more to bring itself back from the brink, however.

David Brockton at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said the sale would provide only a small contribution to reducing the company's 87.4 million pound debt pile and meeting a deadline agreed with its banks of repaying 30 million pounds by the end of May 2012.

"(It) does not materially alter the group's current predicament or its most recent covenant breach," Brockton said. "Our forecasts, rating and fair value remain under review."

Nick Spoliar at Arbuthnot Research described the amounts involved in the deal as too small to change his negative view on the stock.

Shares in the group were up 8.2 percent at 16.5 pence by 0751 GMT but were still worth around half their value just two weeks ago.

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Paul Hoskins)