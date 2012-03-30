HONG KONG, March 30 Asia real estate veteran
Timothy Grady has left Mount Kellett Capital, after about 18
months with the private equity firm founded by former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc executive Mark McGoldrick, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
It was not immediately clear whether Grady, a Hong
Kong-based managing director, has a new role.
Grady declined comment when contacted by Reuters. Mount
Kellett did not return a call requesting comment.
Grady had previous roles at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley
and Lehman Brothers before joining Mount Kellett in 2010.
Mount Kellett, named after a mountain in Hong Kong, was
launched in 2008 by McGoldrick, a specialist in distressed
investing during his time at Goldman, where he earned the
nickname "Goldfinger" as co-head of the bank's Global Special
Situations Group.
He earned a reported $40-70 million annual bonuses at
Goldman in 2006.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)