DUBAI, July 27 Mouwasat Medical Services Co
, one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed healthcare
providers, reported an 11.1 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.
The company's net profit in the three months to June 30 was
62.3 million riyals ($16.6 million), up from 56.1 million riyals
in the same period a year earlier.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Mouwasat would make a quarterly profit of 62.6 million riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)