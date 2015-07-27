BRIEF-Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients to pay 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
DUBAI, July 27 Mouwasat Medical Services Co , one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed healthcare firms, on Monday blamed a 5.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on losses from a recently opened hospital as its earnings missed analyst forecasts.
The company made a net profit of 56.1 million riyals ($14.96 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 59.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the company would make a quarterly profit of 60.95 million riyals.
Mouwasat attributed the fall in net profit to losses from the opening of a hospital in Riyadh in November 2014.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
