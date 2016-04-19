DUBAI, April 19 Mouwasat Medical Services Co
, one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed healthcare
providers, reported a 27.2 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts as it expanded
operations.
The company made a net profit of 71.1 million riyals ($18.97
million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 55.9 million
riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Mouwasat would make a quarterly profit of 60.7 million riyals.
Mouwasat attributed its profit rise to its expansion of
specialist clinics and further development of its medical
systems.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7488 riyals)
