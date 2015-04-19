DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's Mouwasat Medical
Services Co, one of the Kingdom's largest healthcare
providers, reported a 3.5 percent drop in first-quarter profit
on Sunday that the firm blamed on losses from a Riyadh hospital
it opened in November.
Mousawat made a net profit of 55.9 million riyals ($14.90
million) in the three months to March 31, down from 57.9 million
riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.
EFG Hermes forecast Mousawat would make a quarterly profit
of 57.8 million riyals.
Mousawat said the slight drop in quarterly profit was due to
a net loss of 6.8 million riyals from a Riyadh hospital it
opened in November 2014. ($1 = 3.7515 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)