DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's Mouwasat Medical Services Co, one of the Kingdom's largest healthcare providers, reported a 3.5 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Sunday that the firm blamed on losses from a Riyadh hospital it opened in November.

Mousawat made a net profit of 55.9 million riyals ($14.90 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 57.9 million riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

EFG Hermes forecast Mousawat would make a quarterly profit of 57.8 million riyals.

Mousawat said the slight drop in quarterly profit was due to a net loss of 6.8 million riyals from a Riyadh hospital it opened in November 2014. ($1 = 3.7515 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)