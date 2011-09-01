* Q2 adj EPS $0.16 vs est EPS $0.06

* Q2 rev $113.2 mln vs est $96.6 mln

* Backs 2012 EPS outlook of $0.60-$0.65 vs est $0.68

* Shares up 17 percent (Adds background on industry, rivals, margins, new products, share movement)

By Arpita Mukherjee

BANGALORE, Sept 1 Watchmaker Movado Group Inc's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations as higher marketing spending helped boost sales of its namesake brand as well as licensed labels like Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.

Shares of Paramus, New Jersey-based Movado rose as much as 17 percent in morning trade on Thursday, making it one of the top gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Movado, which distributes watches under licensed brands like Juicy Couture and Lacoste, has been offering new products and increasing marketing spending to attract customers and has now topped earnings expectations for four straight quarters.

The company, which sells its products through upscale department store chains and jewelry shops, launched its Movado Bold brand last year. This label, priced in the more affordable $300-$500 range, appeals to younger and more trendy shoppers.

Major jewelry and luxury department store chains have seen a rebound in spending from their well-heeled clients and this has boosted demand for Movado's watches.

"Our results continue to be driven by particularly strong performances in Movado and licensed brands both domestically and internationally," said Chief Executive Efraim Grinberg, the son of the company's founder Gerry Grinberg.

Cuban American Gerry Grinberg had declined a government job with the Fidel Castro regime after the Cuban revolution and fled to the United States in 1960, where according to the company's website "he began selling impossibly expensive watches successfully."

The family of Gerry Grinberg, who died in the beginning of 2009, controls a majority of the company's voting power.

Movado also sold its own stores last year, except for one in New York's Rockefeller Center and switched its attention to its higher-margin wholesale business. This has helped the company boost profitibality.

However, rival Fossil Inc last month raised concerns over higher labor and material costs squeezing its gross margins in the coming quarters.

Movado also expects pressure on margins in the future but kept its full-year earnings outlook of 60-65 cents a share. Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 68 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .

"We have been able to offset these (margin) impacts with strong sales growth and our disciplined expense management approach," Chief Operating Officer Rick Cote said on a call with analysts.

For the May-July quarter, the company earned $4.4 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a loss of $20.9 million, or 84 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 16 cents a share, topping market expectations of 6 cents a share.

The company, whose brands also include Concord and Ebel, said revenue rose 33 percent to $113.2 million, beating analysts' view of $96.6 million.

Movado shares were trading at $15.15. They had earlier touched a high of $16.08. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Viraj Nair)