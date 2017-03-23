LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.

Egan took on the role as head of EMEA high-yield and leveraged loan syndicate in July 2011. Prior to that he was a director in leveraged finance at Barclays in the US and before that he worked at Lehman Brothers from 2006.

Egan is expected to return to the market after some time out, either in London or the US, the sources said.

His role is expected to be filled shortly, the sources said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)