BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure
* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Barclays' head of EU loan trading Matthew Leventhal has relocated to New York, banking sources said on Monday.
Leventhal headed up the loan trading desk in London, a role he took on in 2013 following the departure of Barclays' former London-based loan trading head Matthew Smith to BNP Paribas.
Leventhal will now be based in New York and will focus on high-yield bond trading.
There will be a replacement for his role as head of EU loan trading, based in London. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing