LONDON, June 29 Barclays' head of EU loan trading Matthew Leventhal has relocated to New York, banking sources said on Monday.

Leventhal headed up the loan trading desk in London, a role he took on in 2013 following the departure of Barclays' former London-based loan trading head Matthew Smith to BNP Paribas.

Leventhal will now be based in New York and will focus on high-yield bond trading.

There will be a replacement for his role as head of EU loan trading, based in London. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)