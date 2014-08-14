(Corrects headline to say Jenkins is head of technical, UK depositary bank, not head of UK depositary bank)

Aug 14 BNP Paribas Securities Services appointed Nick Jenkins as head of technical for trustee and depositary services in the UK.

Jenkins joins from Citigroup where he was the head of fiduciary oversight and research.

At BNP Paribas, Jenkins will work with asset manager clients to help them manage regulatory change and help in the transition to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and Ucits V regimes.