LONDON May 14 Abudy Taha has left Credit Suisse's leveraged finance capital markets team, banking sources said on Thursday.

He was a managing director and focussed on leveraged loans in London, reporting to Mathew Cestar, co-head of global credit products EMEA.

Taha joined Credit Suisse in 2011, prior to which he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)