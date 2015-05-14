Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON May 14 Abudy Taha has left Credit Suisse's leveraged finance capital markets team, banking sources said on Thursday.
He was a managing director and focussed on leveraged loans in London, reporting to Mathew Cestar, co-head of global credit products EMEA.
Taha joined Credit Suisse in 2011, prior to which he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.