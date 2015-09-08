LONDON, Sept 8 Nearly a third of employees in GE's European Sponsor Finance business are preparing to join Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe (SMBCE) in September following the $2.2 billion sale of the unit earlier this year, banking sources said.

The GE division provides leveraged finance for European mid-market, private-equity backed transactions and was one of several disposals by the US conglomerate as part of a restructuring.

The unit has 130 employees across front and back office operations. A majority of front office staff are joining SMBCE and account for around 30 of the 40 people moving across, banking sources said.

They will join SMBCE's existing leveraged finance business, which comprises eight people.

The acquisition is expected to give SMBCE a greater presence in Europe's leveraged loan market, so it can take a more active role on deals.

James Fenner, who used to head up leveraged finance at GE, will lead the combined team. Former GE managing director, Owen Verrier-Jones will be head of origination, reporting to Fenner, the sources said.

Loan market heavyweight and GE's former EMEA head of origination and sponsor coverage Howard Sharp has left the firm, the sources said.

Members of GE's capital markets team, including capital markets head Daniel Johar and director Paul Burgess are also moving across, the sources said.

GE Capital retained its $1 billion investment in a 1.75 billion euro ($1.95 billion) European Senior Secured Loan Programme (ESSLP) and 3 billion euro European Loan Programme (ELP), both joint ventures between GE Capital and Ares Capital.

SMBCE could reach its own arrangement with Ares to secure a direct lending platform, sources said.

SMBCE declined to comment.

GE agreed the sale of its European Sponsor Finance business in June shortly after it agreed a sale of its US sponsor finance business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for $12 billion. ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)