LONDON, July 17 Tim Spray is joining HSBC as head of loan syndication for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Spray will join HSBC in mid-October and will be based in London, reporting to Richard Jackson, global head of leveraged and acquisition finance and Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head of debt capital markets.

Spray joins after 14 years at UniCredit and HVB, where he was head of leveraged capital markets with responsibility for leveraged loans and high-yield bonds and loan sales.

He replaces Andrew McMurdo who left HSBC in April after eight years, to take time out after a distinguished 25-year loan market career.

Brad Burk will also join the loan syndication team on September 1 as an internal hire from the leveraged and acquisition finance origination team.

Burk will focus on corporate event and flow business and replaces Grainne Molloy, who recently moved to the US to pursue other interests after 16 years at the bank. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)