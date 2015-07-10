LONDON, July 10 Catherine Yelverton, HSBC's global head of loan trading has left the bank and is returning to the US, banking sources said on Friday.

Yelverton joined HSBC in April 2011 and reported to Asif Godall, HSBC's global head of traded credit.

HSBC recently merged its special situations and loan trading teams, which is headed up by Dermot Murphy and Mahmoud Atalla.

The bank has recently hired Greig Morrish from BNP Paribas and Mark Heath from Commerzbank to bolster the team. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)