LONDON, March 30 Stuart Moon has joined Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking in a newly-created role as head of loan sales and distribution in the bank's loan markets team, Lloyds said on Monday.

Moon will be based in London and will be responsible for covering primary and secondary loan sales and will work closely with the capital markets and financial markets sales teams. He will report to Simon Allocca, head of loan markets.

Moon joins from UBS where he was an executive director and headed up the bank's EMEA loan syndicate and sales teams. He was at UBS for nine years, prior to which he spent three years at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein as director, sales and trading.

Last month, Lloyds removed its head of loan distribution position which had been filled by loans sales heavyweight Daniele Iacovone since 2012, when Lloyds' loan distribution teams were merged into one. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)