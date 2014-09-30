(Adds executive comments; updates shares)
By Soham Chatterjee and Lehar Maan
Sept 30 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp will
buy Move Inc, the owner of property websites such as
realtor.com, for about $950 million to expand its digital
marketing business as advertising revenue from its print
business dwindles.
The deal is the second large acquisition in the online real
estate market this year as property website operators struggle
to turn rising revenue into consistent profitability.
Top U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc
bought smaller rival Trulia Inc for $3.5 billion in
July.
CRT Capital analyst Neil Doshi said the online real estate
market remained largely fragmented and there was room for more
consolidation.
Realtor.com, like Trulia's trulia.com and Zillow's
zillow.com, lists properties for sale or rent on behalf of
homeowners and agents and gets revenue through subscriptions and
advertising.
Trulia and Zillow lost a combined $30 million in 2013 while
Move had a profit of $574,000.
News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal, the New York
Post and newspapers in the UK and Australia, said it would pay
$21 per share for Move, a premium of 37 percent to the stock's
Monday close.
Move shares rose to $20.93 in early trading on the Nasdaq,
while News Corp shares were down about 1 percent at $16.67.
Australian real estate website REA Group Ltd, which
is 61.6 percent owned by News Corp, will take a 20 percent stake
in Move for about $200 million, News Corp said.
"In addition to boosting Move's subscription, advertising
and software services, this acquisition will give News Corp a
significant marketing platform for our media assets," News Corp
CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement.
Real estate agents and brokers are expected to spend $14
billion on online advertising in 2014, of which Move is expected
to corner about 2 percent, he said on a conference call.
Move's market share is likely to grow as more advertising
spending moves online in the United States, Thomson said.
Move also operates moving.com and seniorhousingnet.com. The
company, whose sites are accessible through move.com, reaches
about 35 million people monthly, making it the third largest
U.S. property website operator.
Benchmark Co analyst Daniel Kurnos wrote in a note on Sept.
11 that he expected Move's revenue to grow faster in 2015 as the
U.S. housing market picks up.
News Corp said it would commence a tender offer for Move
shares within 10 business days and that it expected the deal to
close by the end of the year.
Goldman Sachs was News Corp's financial adviser and Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP its legal adviser. Morgan
Stanley was Move's financial adviser and Cooley LLP its legal
adviser.
Up to Monday's close, Move shares had risen 4.5 percent
since July 24, when reports emerged that Zillow was in talks to
buy Trulia.
