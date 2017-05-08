UPDATE 1-Malaysian wireless carrier Maxis seeks up to $406 mln in share sale -IFR
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
LONDON May 8 Aubrey Simpson-Orlebar has joined Marlborough Partners as a senior adviser, the debt advisory firm announced on Monday.
Simpson-Orlebar has joined the corporate debt advisory team led by Tim Metzgen and will be based in London.
He will focus on advising UK corporate borrowers in relation to issues including debt raising, refinancing and restructuring.
Prior to Marlborough, Simpson-Orlebar was an independent consultant from 2013, with 30 years of debt market experience.
Before that, he headed up the debt private placements team at Lloyds Banking Group and founded its fixed income business ahead of managing and restructuring a major portfolio of stressed corporate real estate and trading businesses. He was also an Executive Committee member of the bank’s capital markets team and subsequently of its corporate restructuring group.
Before Lloyds, Simpson-Orlebar worked at BNP Paribas, where he was one of the geography heads of debt and equity capital markets and then head of special situations in London and New York. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
HONG KONG, June 19 Malaysian wireless carrier Maxis Bhd plans to raise up to $406 million in a share offering to pay down debt and finance the potential acquisition of mobile phone waves, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.