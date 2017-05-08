LONDON May 8 Aubrey Simpson-Orlebar has joined Marlborough Partners as a senior adviser, the debt advisory firm announced on Monday.

Simpson-Orlebar has joined the corporate debt advisory team led by Tim Metzgen and will be based in London.

He will focus on advising UK corporate borrowers in relation to issues including debt raising, refinancing and restructuring.

Prior to Marlborough, Simpson-Orlebar was an independent consultant from 2013, with 30 years of debt market experience.

Before that, he headed up the debt private placements team at Lloyds Banking Group and founded its fixed income business ahead of managing and restructuring a major portfolio of stressed corporate real estate and trading businesses. He was also an Executive Committee member of the bank’s capital markets team and subsequently of its corporate restructuring group.

Before Lloyds, Simpson-Orlebar worked at BNP Paribas, where he was one of the geography heads of debt and equity capital markets and then head of special situations in London and New York.