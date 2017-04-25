LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Laurencin will be based in London, reporting to Shaun Barlow, executive director in flow credit trading.

Laurencin joins from Societe Generale, where he was head of leveraged loans trading from 2013 to 2016, prior to that he was a loan trader at RBS from 2010.

Nomura declined to comment.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)