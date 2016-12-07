LONDON Dec 7 Pemberton, the asset management group backed by Legal and General, has hired Robin Challis as a portfolio manager, the company announced.

Challis will work closely with Ben Gulliver, who recently joined as a partner from ANZ Bank.

Challis join from RBS, where he spent more than a decade at the bank, most recently as managing director in its special situations group. He was the head of its strategy team, overseeing a large trading book of loans, bonds and turn-around capital.

Prior to RBS, Challis worked in Hong Kong for a debt broker-dealer, Debt Traders. He began his career at KPMG, working in its insolvency and restructuring practice.

Gulliver also worked at RBS, where he established and led the RBS Special Situations Group.

Last month Pemberton raised 1.2bn for its European Mid-Market Debt Fund.