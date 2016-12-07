Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 7 Pemberton, the asset management group backed by Legal and General, has hired Robin Challis as a portfolio manager, the company announced.
Challis will work closely with Ben Gulliver, who recently joined as a partner from ANZ Bank.
Challis join from RBS, where he spent more than a decade at the bank, most recently as managing director in its special situations group. He was the head of its strategy team, overseeing a large trading book of loans, bonds and turn-around capital.
Prior to RBS, Challis worked in Hong Kong for a debt broker-dealer, Debt Traders. He began his career at KPMG, working in its insolvency and restructuring practice.
Gulliver also worked at RBS, where he established and led the RBS Special Situations Group.
Last month Pemberton raised 1.2bn for its European Mid-Market Debt Fund. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.