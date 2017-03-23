LONDON, March 23 Andrew Lawson is set to join Permira Debt Managers as Head of Capital Markets, a spokesman for PDM said.

Lawson joins from Citi where he was a director from June 2006. Prior to that he was an associate partner at Lyceum Capital between 2004-2006 and before that an associate director at Bank of Scotland, according to LinkedIn.

Lawson is expected to join PDM in London in June, and will work closely with Thomas Kyriakoudis, partner and CIO of Permira Debt Managers.

Lawson will aim to increase the firm’s origination capabilities across all products as the funds scale up. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)