LONDON Feb 1 Strategic Value Partners is
working with experienced secondary loan trader Cedric Beaumont,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Beaumont is consulting in SVP's London office, in a senior
advisory capacity and will focus on secondary loan trading,
particularly on the distressed side.
Beaumont was head of secondary and loan trading at Natixis,
a position he left in December as the bank moves to further
consolidate its loan and bond operations.
SVP has a strong European platform, with half of its
investment team based in Europe. They opened a London office in
2004 and a Frankfurt office in 2005.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)