LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Bahrain's Bank ABC has hired several
senior bankers as part of its plan to expand its network, build
up a full capital markets platform and improve its risk
management.
Bank ABC said on Wednesday it is seeking regulatory approval
to open branches in the Dubai International Finance Centre and
in Singapore.
Its capital markets business will be headed by Rajat Sapra,
who joins from Standard Chartered, where he has been for the
past 11 years, including as head of capital markets for Middle
East and North Africa (MENA).
The bank has also appointed Paul Howard as chief credit and
risk officer. Howard has previously worked for Royal Bank of
Scotland and has recently been working with Bank ABC in the UK
on its risk management frameworks.
Stephen Thomson joins as chief credit officer from JP Morgan
in Saudi Arabia, where he was credit and risk officer.
Bank ABC confirmed Christopher Wilmot has joined as head of
treasury and financial markets, succeeding John Eldredge who
will continue to assist with specialised assignments before
leaving at the end of the year. Wilmot joins from First Gulf
Bank in Abut Dhabi where he was head of treasury and global
markets group.
