BRIEF-Peabody energy expects to emerge from chapter 11 in early April 2017
* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence
Sept 2 Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf as country executive of ABN AMRO Singapore and head of private banking in Asia and Middle East.
Hanegraaf assumes the role from Hugues Delcourt, who will leave the company by September end to take up a leadership position elsewhere in the financial sector.
ABN Amro Private Banking is the international wealth management division of ABN Amro Bank.
In Asia and Middle East, ABN Amro is active in private banking, corporate banking and clearing.
* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Vuzix provides business update and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results