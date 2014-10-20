BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 20 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's third-largest lender, has named Liu Shiyu as its new chairman, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Liu was previously deputy governor at the People's Bank of China.

Jiang, who became Chairman of AgBank in January 2012, left the bank on Aug. 31 to take on the role of deputy party secretary in China's northern province of Jilin.

Mainland Chinese media reported the appointment, which has not been officially announced, earlier on Monday.

AgBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)