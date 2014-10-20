BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 20 Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd , China's third-largest lender,
has named Liu Shiyu as its new chairman, replacing Jiang
Chaoliang, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
Liu was previously deputy governor at the People's Bank of
China.
Jiang, who became Chairman of AgBank in January 2012, left
the bank on Aug. 31 to take on the role of deputy party
secretary in China's northern province of Jilin.
Mainland Chinese media reported the appointment, which has
not been officially announced, earlier on Monday.
AgBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Writing by Lawrence White;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)