BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 20 Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd has named Liu Shiyu as its new
chairman, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday, replacing the departed Jiang Chaoliang as the
head of the country's third largest lender.
Liu, who is 53, started work at the People's Bank of China
in 1996, and was promoted to be deputy governor of the central
bank in 2006.
The Communist Party frequently moves senior officials
between government administrative roles and posts at China's top
regulators and financial institutions.
The country's ruling elite are holding a meeting, called a
plenum, from Oct 20 to 23 to discuss key legal and economic
reforms.
Jiang, who became chairman of AgBank in January 2012, left
the bank on Aug. 31 to take on the role of deputy party
secretary in China's northern province of Jilin.
Mainland Chinese media reported Liu's appointment, which has
not been officially announced, earlier on Monday.
AgBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Liu's appointment marks the second change at the top of a
major Chinese financial institution in the last week. Levin Zhu,
chief executive of investment bank China International Capital
Corp, resigned on Oct 14.
CICC Chairman Jin Liquin will also leave the firm, Reuters
later reported.
