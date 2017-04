(Corrects name of new CEO from Bertamana to Bertamini in para 2)

DUBAI May 10 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second largest bank by assets, said on Sunday that Suleiman bin Abdul Aziz al-Zabin had resigned as chief executive for personal reasons, effective May 17.

Steve Bertamini has been appointed chief executive effective from May 18, it said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)