LONDON Oct 4 AlbaCore Capital, a new credit fund from ex-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) fund manager David Allen, has added a fifth founding partner, Amy Ward, a source told Reuters.

Ward joins as head of business development and a member of the management committee from $5 billion London-based credit hedge fund Chenavari Investment Managers.

Prior to joining Chenavari in 2013, Ward was head of marketing and investor relations at the JCAM Global Fund.

She joins founder Allen alongside fellow founding partners and portfolio managers Bill Ammons and Matthew Courey, and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Novarro.

Ward had previously worked with Allen in the New York-based business development team at GoldenTree Asset Management.

AlbaCore is close to securing a 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) commitment from Canadian pension PSP Investments, according to the source. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)