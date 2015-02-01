DUBAI Feb 1 Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, has appointed a new chief executive after the previous one resigned to become Saudi Arabia's agriculture minister, it said on Sunday.

Georges Schorderet, previously the company's chief operating officer, is taking over from Abdulrahman Al Fadley, who stepped down as chief executive on Jan. 29 after he was appointed agriculture minister, Almarai said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)