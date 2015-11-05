NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Veteran analyst Laurie Goodman is
returning to the investment side of the US mortgage market in an
advisory role at a new startup called Amherst Capital.
Amherst Holdings and BNY Mellon's Standish investment unit
created Amherst Capital to make investments in areas of the US
mortgage market where banks have been on the retreat.
The venture melds Amherst's powerful ALIAS mortgage data and
analytics platform with the investment capability of Standish,
which has roughly US$167bn of assets under management.
Part of its business will be in originating commercial
mortgages and home loans to borrowers who do not qualify for a
government-backed mortgage.
"It's a huge data operation," Goodman told IFR. "Amherst has
brought in probably more data than basically any other firm that
I've ever seen."
Goodman, who signed on as an exclusive advisor to the firm,
will help build out a team of mortgage analysts and spot
investment strategies as they emerge.
The new role marks a return for Goodman, who was a mortgage
strategist at Amherst Securities until 2013. She left that role
to focus on housing policy issues at the Urban Institute, which
she will also continue full time.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)