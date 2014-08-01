PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 1 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd named Ivy Au Yeung as chief executive of its Hong Kong unit, effective immediately.
Yeung has been acting CEO Hong Kong since June and will continue to be responsible for growing ANZ's retail, commercial and institutional business in Hong Kong.
Yeung will report to Farhan Faruqui, CEO, International Banking.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: HEALTHCARE Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office says in a report that dealt a potential setback to Trump's first major legislative initiative. A Republican plan to repeal taxes set under Obamacare would benefit the wealthiest U.S. househo
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum