BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
LONDON Jan 21 David Owens will join ANZ's loan syndications team in London later this month.
Owens will report to Peter Ellemann, head of European loan syndications.
Owens was previously managing director, loan syndicate & sales at Royal Bank of Scotland, where he had worked from 2006 to 2014.
Prior to that, Owens worked in the syndications teams at Dresdner Bank and Danske Bank. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing