LONDON Jan 21 David Owens will join ANZ's loan syndications team in London later this month.

Owens will report to Peter Ellemann, head of European loan syndications.

Owens was previously managing director, loan syndicate & sales at Royal Bank of Scotland, where he had worked from 2006 to 2014.

Prior to that, Owens worked in the syndications teams at Dresdner Bank and Danske Bank. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)