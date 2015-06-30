LONDON, June 30 Leading Harvard academic Robert Eccles has been appointed the first chairman of London and Frankfurt-based asset manager Arabesque Partners, which puts particular emphasis on social and environmental matters when making investment decisions.

Eccles is currently Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School, and was the founding chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board as well as a member of the International Integrated Reporting Council.

Established in 2013 after a management buy-out from Barclays , Arabesque fuses traditional investment techniques with an analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

"The investment world is now recognising that superior returns can be earned by investing in companies that are performing well on material sustainability factors," said Eccles in a statement.

"Likewise, the corporate community is increasingly asking for investors that recognise and reward superior ESG performance ... Arabesque can be a positive force for driving the changes necessary to create capital markets which support a sustainable society." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)