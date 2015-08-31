LONDON Aug 31 Georg Kell, founder of the United
Nations' top corporate sustainability programme, is set to be
appointed as vice-chairman at Anglo-German asset manager
Arabesque, the firm said on Monday.
Kell's appointment, which remains subject to regulatory
approval, is the second high-profile board move in recent
months, after Harvard academic Robert Eccles was named chairman
in June.
Arabesque, a fund firm that uses environmental, social and
governance sustainability criteria within a systematic trading
strategy, was set up in 2011 by Barclays, before being
bought out by management, under founder Omar Selim.
The move for Kell follows a 15-year stint as the founding
executive director of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest
voluntary corporate sustainability initiative with over 8,000
corporate signatories from more than 160 countries.
Kell was also heavily involved in other sustainability
initiatives, including the Principles for Responsible Investment
(PRI), over the course of his 25-year U.N. career, Arabesque
said.
"Winning over the world of finance is the next big thing, no
doubt," said Kell. "When asked what holds them back, reason
number one for CEOs is that investors do not sufficiently
appreciate sustainability investments, because expectations for
short-term returns still prevail."
"The asset management industry is hopelessly lagging behind
the real economy," he said.
