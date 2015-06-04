(Updates to include details of Ardalan's replacement at ICMA)

By Helene Durand

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (IFR) - Cyrus Ardalan, head of European Union and UK public policy and government relations at Barclays and chairman of the International Capital Market Association, is to retire at the end of the year.

Ardalan, who has been with Barclays since 2000 and who took over the chairmanship of the industry body four years ago, made the announcement during the ICMA annual general meeting and conference today in Amsterdam.

Before joining Barclays, he spent 10 years at BNP Paribas and its predecessor Paribas. He also served as a managing director at Chemical Bank responsible for product development, and as division chief of treasury operations at the World Bank in Washington for 12 years.

Spencer Lake, global head of capital financing at HSBC, has been elected as Ardalan's replacment. He has been with the UK firm in a variety of positions since 2006, and before that spent 17 years with Merrill Lynch in New York, Hong Kong and London. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)