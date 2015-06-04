(Updates to include details of Ardalan's replacement at ICMA)
By Helene Durand
AMSTERDAM, June 4 (IFR) - Cyrus Ardalan, head of European
Union and UK public policy and government relations at Barclays
and chairman of the International Capital Market Association, is
to retire at the end of the year.
Ardalan, who has been with Barclays since 2000 and who took
over the chairmanship of the industry body four years ago, made
the announcement during the ICMA annual general meeting and
conference today in Amsterdam.
Before joining Barclays, he spent 10 years at BNP Paribas
and its predecessor Paribas. He also served as a managing
director at Chemical Bank responsible for product development,
and as division chief of treasury operations at the World Bank
in Washington for 12 years.
Spencer Lake, global head of capital financing at HSBC, has
been elected as Ardalan's replacment. He has been with the UK
firm in a variety of positions since 2006, and before that spent
17 years with Merrill Lynch in New York, Hong Kong and London.
