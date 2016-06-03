MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
(Changes third paragraph to clarify previous role at RBS)
LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Dave Rome, head of loan markets for the EMEA region at RBS, has joined Ashurst as the law firm's strategic director for corporate lending.
Ashurst, which said it has invested heavily in its corporate lending practice, said Rome will develop the firm's strategy across syndicated loan markets, including giving advice to Ashurst's lawyers and clients.
At RBS, Rome led and managed its team responsible for the origination, structuring and execution of syndicated loan transactions across the UK and western Europe.
He has spent more than 25 years at RBS and NatWest, working in the UK, Continental Europe, and in Asia for six years. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.