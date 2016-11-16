BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Public debt market veteran Soren Elbech has been hired as treasurer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, marking a return to supranational funding after more than two years away.
Elbech will start in the position on December 7 and be based at the AIIB's headquarters in Beijing.
He was last active in the SSA market in April 2014, when he left his job as treasurer of the Inter-American Development Bank to work for Vestas, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer.
Elbech has also held positions at Norway's Eksportfinans and the Nordic Investment Bank, as well as once being a board member of capital markets trade body the International Capital Market Association. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
Jan 26 Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank