LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Public debt market veteran Soren Elbech has been hired as treasurer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, marking a return to supranational funding after more than two years away.

Elbech will start in the position on December 7 and be based at the AIIB's headquarters in Beijing.

He was last active in the SSA market in April 2014, when he left his job as treasurer of the Inter-American Development Bank to work for Vestas, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer.

Elbech has also held positions at Norway's Eksportfinans and the Nordic Investment Bank, as well as once being a board member of capital markets trade body the International Capital Market Association. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)