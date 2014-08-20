Aug 20 Aviva Investors, the asset management business of insurer Aviva Plc, said it hired four investment and risk professionals for its Chicago and Toronto offices.

Kevin Mathews will join as high-yield portfolio manager in Chicago. He previously worked at fund manager Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in New York.

Robert Prospero will join as a credit analyst in Toronto. He joins from Manulife Asset Management, where he was most recently a senior investment analyst.

Lei Wang joins as senior securities analyst at Aviva's Chicago office. Wang is from Morgan Stanley Investment Management, a unit of Morgan Stanley, where she was senior credit analyst.

Allen Xiao was named director of business risk in Chicago, Aviva said. Xiao joins from audit firm Ashland Partners and Co LLP, where he was a senior compliance analyst.