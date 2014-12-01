LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - AXA Investment Managers has reorganised its fixed income and structured finance teams to create a new department that will allow it to integrate structured products into traditional fixed income. The team will report into John Porter, global head of fixed income and structured finance.

Porter says the reorganisation will allow AXA to provide clients with solutions across the credit spectrum, giving them access to assets they would not normally be able to reach, trading off liquidity or complexity for yield - a much sought after commodity in the low-yield environment.

Deborah Shire, head of structured finance, said the new set up reflects a need to differentiate between traded assets, where performance is delivered from active portfolio management and trading, and illiquid assets where performance comes from sourcing and structuring.

The fixed income and structured team is now divided into five streams. Active Fixed Income covers all actively managed strategies. Buy and Maintain Fixed Income encompasses all long-term low-turnover solutions for third party pension scheme and insurance clients.

A new Solutions team, led by Jean-Louis Laforge, pools portfolio engineering and credit research for designing solutions across the credit spectrum. The AXA Group, led by Gilles Dauphine, focuses on AXA IM's worth with the broader Group.

Chris Iggo, CIO and head of fixed income Europe & Asia, leads the European, Asian and Global teams within the Buy and Maintain Fixed Income and Active Fixed Income teams, with the US reporting to Carl Whitbeck, head of fixed income US.

The fifth is Structured Finance which will operate from two platforms; Loans & Private Debt, and Securitised & Structured Assets led by Deborah Shire.

Loans & Private Debt will be by run co-heads Jean Philippe Levilain and Renaud Tourmente. Levilain will be responsible for leveraged loans, mandates and CLOs in a team split between the US and Europe. Tourmente will have a direct responsibility for illiquid assets, including the mid-cap platform launched two years ago. Laurent Cezard will head business development for the loans and private debt platform.

The Securitised & Structured Assets team will be headed by Alexandre Martin Min and Christophe Fritsch. The former will be responsible for traded assets, and lead the strategy to integrate structured finance into fixed income. Within this team Gaelle Philippe will be responsible for ABS Europe and existing ABS products.

Fritsch will lead illiquid assets and the business development of the platform. He will also continue to lead the ILS team that started in 2007, although Francois Divet will take direct responsibility for it. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Helene Durand)