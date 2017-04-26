HONG KONG, April 26 (TRLPC) - Axis Bank has named Viplove Chaturvedi head of loan syndication with effect from April 7. Chaturvedi, who previously headed international loan syndications, will now take full responsibility for the product, including onshore syndications. He reports to Ashok Gautam, head of financial institutions group, and will lead a team of 22 people based in Mumbai and New Delhi. He joined Axis in December 2005 and was appointed head of international loan syndications in June 2010. He has previously worked at State Bank of India. Chaturvedi replaces Alok Baser, who has moved into a coverage role within corporate banking. He will have responsibility for relationship and coverage of clients in Western India and report to Ajit Kumar Dash Choudhury, who heads the bank's Western India corporate relationship group. Baser joined Axis in June 2004 and was appointed head of loan syndication in April 2014. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Vincent Baby)