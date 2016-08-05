BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Izumi Devalier is to join the US bank from HSBC as head of Japan Economics.
Devalier will start in September and be based in Tokyo, where she will report to Ethan Harris, head of global economics, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Devalier joins from HSBC in Hong Kong, where she has worked as an economist covering Japan and other regional economies across Asia. She previously worked in investment banking at Citigroup Global Markets in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
