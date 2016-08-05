LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Izumi Devalier is to join the US bank from HSBC as head of Japan Economics.

Devalier will start in September and be based in Tokyo, where she will report to Ethan Harris, head of global economics, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Devalier joins from HSBC in Hong Kong, where she has worked as an economist covering Japan and other regional economies across Asia. She previously worked in investment banking at Citigroup Global Markets in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Steve Slater)